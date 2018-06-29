CAPITAL GAZETTE SHOOTING: Prosecutor: Gunman Worked Methodically, Blocked Exit | Vigil, Services Planned To Honor Victims | How You Can Help Shooting Victims And Their Families | Capital Gazette Keeps Its Promise With Publication Day After Deadly ShootingCapital Gazette Reporter Shares Chilling Details
Filed Under:Capital Gazette, president donald trump, Shooting At Capital-Gazette

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump has offered a statement of support for journalists after a gunman fatally shot five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

He said Friday at the White House that “journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their jobs.”

Trump routinely calls the reporters who cover him “fake news” and “liars” and labels them “enemies of the people.”

A gunman shot his way into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette on Thursday, leaving five people dead.

Authorities and court records show the suspect had a well-documented history of harassing the paper’s journalists.

Trump said he is thinking of the survivors and the families of the “horrific, horrible” murders.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch