CAPITAL GAZETTE SHOOTING: Prosecutor: Gunman Worked Methodically, Blocked Exit | How You Can Help Shooting Victims And Their Families | Vigil, Services Honor Capital Gazette Victims | Security Expert: 'All Of The Early Warning Signs Were There'Police Called Suspect No Threat In 2013Orioles Pay Tribute To Victims
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heat will be on for the next week all across the region and in fact for the entire Eastern region of the country.

Our normal high is now 87 degrees, but we will be in the 90 to 95 range or better for the next 7 days, it appears.

Some spots may get near the upper 90s by Sunday and the humidity will drive our heat index to over 100 degrees.

RELATED: 1st Code Red Alert Of The Season Declared For Sunday

Poor air quality will develop across the I-95 corridor and may last on and off for a few days.

Head for the beach or the mountains for lower temperatures, please keep well hydrated and don’t overdo it during the peak of the heat in the afternoons.

Have a nice, hot weekend!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch