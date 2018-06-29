BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heat will be on for the next week all across the region and in fact for the entire Eastern region of the country.

Our normal high is now 87 degrees, but we will be in the 90 to 95 range or better for the next 7 days, it appears.

Some spots may get near the upper 90s by Sunday and the humidity will drive our heat index to over 100 degrees.

Poor air quality will develop across the I-95 corridor and may last on and off for a few days.

Head for the beach or the mountains for lower temperatures, please keep well hydrated and don’t overdo it during the peak of the heat in the afternoons.

Have a nice, hot weekend!

