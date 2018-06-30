Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Terrifying moments for two boaters on the Chesapeake turn into an act of heroism.
Maryland Natural Resources Police say a good Samaritan saved two people after their 16-foot boat capsized near the Bay Bridge. Both people are expected to OK.
The incident comes as police are ramping up patrols for the holiday.
Authorities are also on high alert after a paddle boarder a veteran died in a drowning while paddle boating Wednesday in Annapolis.
A 41-year-old Queen Anne’s County man remains missing after falling overboard somewhere between Kent Island and Herrington Harbor South.
