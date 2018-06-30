BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Terrifying moments for two boaters on the Chesapeake turn into an act of heroism.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say a good Samaritan saved two people after their 16-foot boat capsized near the Bay Bridge. Both people are expected to OK.

NOW: Two people rescued from capsized 16-foot boat near the Bay Bridge by Sandy Point by Good Samaritan. Both people OK. Boat being towed in. pic.twitter.com/pDa6W1eTZC — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) June 30, 2018

The incident comes as police are ramping up patrols for the holiday.

Authorities are also on high alert after a paddle boarder a veteran died in a drowning while paddle boating Wednesday in Annapolis.

RELATED: Army Veteran Drowns While Paddleboating In Chesapeake Bay

A 41-year-old Queen Anne’s County man remains missing after falling overboard somewhere between Kent Island and Herrington Harbor South.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook