BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBSNEWS) — A heat wave is making for dangerously hot temperatures and thick humidity in Maryland, and the sweltering weather is expected to stick around through at least the Fourth of July.

A heat advisory goes into effect for most of Maryland at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Believe it or not, temps will be even toastier for Sunday and Monday. A #HeatAdvisory is in effect for Sunday as temps will be in the upper 90s, with dew points near 70! That means it will feel close to 105°! pic.twitter.com/Psi9TQ9Ap7 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) June 30, 2018

Air quality is also an area of concern. A Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for the entire region and is expected to continue over the next several days.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara said temperatures across Maryland were in the low- to mid-90s Saturday, and it will only get hotter Sunday. The heat index is expected to climb to more than 100 degrees Sunday. A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert has been issued for Sunday in Baltimore.

The National Weather Service is advising that residents watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Here are some signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. High temperatures will range in the mid to upper 90s today through Monday with heat indexes 100+. pic.twitter.com/doquWtyI1F — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) June 30, 2018

The heat isn’t exclusive to Maryland. Temperatures are soaring across more than half of the country.

CBS News reports 18 states from New Mexico to Michigan have issued heat advisories, warnings or watches, making up a heat dome that is descending on 60 million people.

The NWS posted a reminder Friday that heat kills more people each year than tornadoes, lightning and floods.

Yeah, it's summer, and summer is hot; but heat can be dangerous. HEAT KILLS more people each year than any other weather hazard, including tornadoes,lightning, & floods. You take precautions for those. Give heat the same consideration during this #heatWavehttps://t.co/asAP108BNk pic.twitter.com/2XlPgc2w3Y — NWS (@NWS) June 29, 2018

During periods of extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends the following:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time

Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include: Confusion Hot, dry, flushed skin or cool and clammy skin Lightheadedness Nausea Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur



Tips to keep pets safe in heat:

Do not leave a pet in a car: Even with windows rolled down, temperatures inside a car can still be 15 degrees higher than outside, experts say. It is against the law to leave a pet in a car when the temp is above 78 degrees, according to the Cook County animal control department.

Keep pets cool outside: Provide water and shade. Animals with short coats or with white or tan fur are susceptible to sunburn, especially on their noses.

Get a haircut: For dogs with thick hair, cut those coats to one inch to keep your dog more comfortable while avoiding sunburn.

Take care of your dog's paws: Asphalt and sidewalks are hotter than grass, and dogs' paw pads are highly sensitive to heat. Walk your dog on grass, dirt or gravel.

