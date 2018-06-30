BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lawsuit involving a Johns Hopkins Hospital doctor is raising eyebrows.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports a doctor is accused of unscrewing a syringe from a patient’s IV and spraying a nurse with the fluid.

The nurse claims the doctor felt comfortable spraying him because “the hospital tolerates an environment of hazing and abuse by attending physicians.”

The newspaper reports that the hospital is taking the allegations seriously but declined to comment on the lawsuit at this time.

