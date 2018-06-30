HEAT WAVE: High Temps, Humidity Grip Maryland; Advisories In Effect1st Code Red Alert Of The Season Declared For Baltimore
Filed Under:Johns Hopkins Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lawsuit involving a Johns Hopkins Hospital doctor is raising eyebrows.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports a doctor is accused of unscrewing a syringe from a patient’s IV and spraying a nurse with the fluid.

The nurse claims the doctor felt comfortable spraying him because “the hospital tolerates an environment of hazing and abuse by attending physicians.”

The newspaper reports that the hospital is taking the allegations seriously but declined to comment on the lawsuit at this time.

