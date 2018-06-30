BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two local sports legends met Saturday to make an epic trade.

Hall of Fame bowler Danny Wiseman caught Orioles center fielder Adam Jones’ home run ball in the 11th inning on Opening Day to lift the O’s over the Minnesota Twins 3-2.

Three months later, Wiseman got the ball signed and put his John Hancock on a bowling ball for Jones.

Hall of Fame bowler & Md native Danny Wiseman caught @SimplyAJ10 game winning HR ball on opening day. Today Adam gets the ball & signed bowling ball. Danny gets signed ball from Adam- a future O’s Hall of Famer. High level Bmore sports exchange!

(Photo courtesy Danny Wiseman) pic.twitter.com/dNKkt9JtAi — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) June 30, 2018

Jones, 32, is in the final year of his six-year, $85.5 million contract.

The 32-year-old outfield has hit 10 home runs and is batting .288.

Wiseman was selected as part of the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame class in April.

The Dundalk High School graduate joined the Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame in 2013 and was rated No. 42 on the list of the PBA’s 50 greatest players in 2008.

Wiseman has won more than $1.5 million dollars in his PBA career and has thrown 43 perfect 300 games in PBA competition.

