BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland zoo’s newest addition has made her public debut.

She’s a sitatunga calf and was born three weeks ago.

In a video from her first experience in a public viewing area, she was seen keeping close to her mom, Jess, but also enjoying jumping and playing around.

Zookeepers say Ally is doing well.

