ESSEX, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Fire officials say a firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while battling a house fire in the Essex area this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the 600 block of Dunwich Way around noon today for a report of a fire. Crews were able to put the fire out and fortunately the firefighter was evaluated at the scene and release.

No other injuries were reported.

