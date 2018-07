ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Four people were injured after two boats collided Saturday evening near North Beach.

According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, the collision happened during a fireworks display.

Four injured—none seriously—in a boat collision last evening off North Beach (AACo) during a fireworks display. Please be vigilant this holiday week if you hit the water to “Watch the Works.” Use anchor lights. Take your time. pic.twitter.com/v1KgWlGa3P — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 1, 2018

NRP reminded boaters to “Please be vigilant this holiday week if you hit the water to “Watch the Works.” Use anchor lights. Take your time.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook