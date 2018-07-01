BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called to the unit block of West 20th Street at around 10:33a.m. this morning for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 31 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives were able to determine the man was shot in the 1900 block of North Charles Street before running to West 20th Street and collapsing.

The Identity of the victim has not yet been release.

Anyone with information about this shooting is acted to contact The Baltimore City Police Department at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

