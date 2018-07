JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — A jack knifed tractor-trailer caused delays on Interstate 95 Sunday evening.

According to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to the scene on northbound I-95 prior to exit 74.

The truck’s fuel tank was leaking.

Harford County Department of Emergency Services’ Hazmat team was called to the scene.

The right lane was blocked for a period of time.

