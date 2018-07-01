BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBSNEWS) — A heat wave is making for dangerously hot temperatures and thick humidity in Maryland, and the sweltering weather is expected to stick around through at least the Fourth of July.
A heat advisory goes is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Air quality is also an area of concern. A Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for the entire region and is expected to continue over the next several days.
WJZ’s Tim Williams said temperatures across Maryland will reach a high of 98 Sunday. The heat index is expected to climb to 104 degrees. A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert has been issued for Sunday in Baltimore.
RELATED: 1st Code Red Alert Of The Season Declared For Sunday
The high temps will continue into Monday with a high near 97.
The National Weather Service is advising that residents watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The heat isn’t exclusive to Maryland. Temperatures are soaring across more than half of the country.
CBS News reports 18 states from New Mexico to Michigan have issued heat advisories, warnings or watches, making up a heat dome that is descending on 60 million people.
The NWS posted a reminder Friday that heat kills more people each year than tornadoes, lightning and floods.
During periods of extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends the following:
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time
- Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat
- Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include:
- Confusion
- Hot, dry, flushed skin or cool and clammy skin
- Lightheadedness
- Nausea
- Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur
Tips to keep pets safe in heat:
- Do not leave a pet in a car: Even with windows rolled down, temperatures inside a car can still be 15 degrees higher than outside, experts say. It is against the law to leave a pet in a car when the temp is above 78 degrees, according to the Cook County animal control department.
- Keep pets cool outside: Provide water and shade. Animals with short coats or with white or tan fur are susceptible to sunburn, especially on their noses.
- Get a haircut: For dogs with thick hair, cut those coats to one inch to keep your dog more comfortable while avoiding sunburn.
- Take care of your dog’s paws: Asphalt and sidewalks are hotter than grass, and dogs’ paw pads are highly sensitive to heat. Walk your dog on grass, dirt or gravel.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook