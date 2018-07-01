ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Memorials are planned for this week to honor the victims of the shooting at the Capital Gazette, an Annapolis newspaper.

A scholarship for journalism students was also created in honor of the victims, by the Baltimore Sun Group’s owner, Tronc.

The Capital Gazette Families Fund was opened to raise funds for the victims families and to honor the four journalists and one sales staffer who were killed during a shooting rampage by 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos.

At an Annapolis church Sunday, a holy hour honored the memories of Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith.

The church said they’ll be praying for the victims, their families, for peace and for our country.

This is just one of the several events planned this weekend to remember those lost.

A weekend of vigils and remembrance in Annapolis.

A tight-knit town, honoring five lives — stolen Thursday afternoon at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

Speaking with CNN in Baltimore, survivors of the shooting recounted the paralyzing moments of a targeted attack on their newsroom.

As I was hiding under my desk, I had my work phone on me,” said reporter Phil Davis. “And I just happened to have a text exchange with Sgt Amy Migues, the spokesperson for the Annapolis Police Department, that was already open.”

Anne Arundel County Police say suspected gunman Jarrod Ramos had a personal vendetta against the Capital Gazette…and Thursday afternoon, broke his way into the newsroom with a shotgun… hunting down four journalists and a sales assistant…. as reporters ran for their lives.

So I made a sprint for the door, and I think I tripped, I’m pretty sure I tripped,” said survivor Rachael Pacella. “I might have just run straight into the door frame, to be honest. But I hit my head really hard against the door frame. I was bleeding and then obviously, you know, when I did try the door handle to get out, it was barricaded.”

Five lives taken in one of the deadliest mass shootings in Maryland’s recent history.

But Annapolis is standing together — Annapolis strong.

Memorial services have been arranged for at least two of the victims of Thursday’s shooting.

Rob Hiaasen will be celebrated tomorrow at the Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills from 6 to 9.

A memorial service for Wendi Winters will be held July 7th at noon at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Annapolis.

