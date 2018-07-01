BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly a thousand people are without power in Baltimore Sunday evening due to heat-related problems.

A spokesman for BGE said Sunday night, the outages are due to underground wiring malfunctioning due to heat.

The outages were reported in Waverly, Druid Hill Park area and Fell’s Point and some other neighboring communities, according to the outage map.

According to BGE, estimated time for repairs is 11:30 p.m. Crews are either on scene repairing the issue or en route.

Maryland and much of the northeast U.S. is experiencing a heat wave this week.

Temperatures are expected to reach 98 degrees Monday with a heat index of 105 degrees.

