ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man has been arrested after police say he struck swimmers with his jet ski,

Joseph B. Ireland has been charged with attempted murder for the incident Sunday night.

According to Maryland Natural Resources Police, Ireland struck swimmers with his jet ski in the Magothy River.

Ireland is being held without bond.

Joseph B. Ireland, 28, of Glen Burnie charged with attempted murder after he struck swimmers last night in the Magothy River with his jet ski. He is being held w/out bond. Witnesses are asked to call @MDNRPolice investigators at 443-699-5297. pic.twitter.com/coNhJ0A9cC — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 2, 2018

Any witnesses or anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (443) 699-5297.

