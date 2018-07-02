BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning - Noon To 8 P.M.
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man has been arrested after police say he struck swimmers with his jet ski,

Joseph B. Ireland has been charged with attempted murder for the incident Sunday night.

According to Maryland Natural Resources Police, Ireland struck swimmers with his jet ski in the Magothy River.

Ireland is being held without bond.

Any witnesses or anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (443) 699-5297.

