BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning For Tuesday From Noon To 8 P.M.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The race for Baltimore County Executive narrows, according to WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun.

Former state delegate Johnny Olszewski’s lead is now just 42 votes after officials count absentee ballots.

He’s ahead of Senator Jim Brochin for the party’s nomination.

County Councilwoman Vicki Almond is in third place, more than 1,000 votes behind.

County election officials are still counting provisional and absentee ballots.

The result of the race might not be known until the end of the week.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s