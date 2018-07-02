TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The race for Baltimore County Executive narrows, according to WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun.

Former state delegate Johnny Olszewski’s lead is now just 42 votes after officials count absentee ballots.

He’s ahead of Senator Jim Brochin for the party’s nomination.

County Councilwoman Vicki Almond is in third place, more than 1,000 votes behind.

County election officials are still counting provisional and absentee ballots.

The result of the race might not be known until the end of the week.

