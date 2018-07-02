BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory - Noon To 8 P.M.
NORTH BEACH, Md. (AP) — Maryland Natural Resources Police say a boat crash on the Chesapeake Bay during a fireworks display had injured four people.

Police tell news outlets the boats collided Saturday night in Anne Arundel County off North Beach. They say a 20-foot (6-meter) Bayliner boat had struck a 27-foot (8-meter) Wellcraft one anchored along the Anne Arundel and Calvert County line.

Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson tells The Baltimore Sun that passengers on the anchored vessel were watching fireworks. She says two passengers on the boat that hit the other had tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Two of the four people who suffered minor injuries are children.

Police say July was 2017’s most dangerous month for boating in Maryland. They urged boaters watching fireworks to use anchor lights and wear life jackets.

