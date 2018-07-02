POPLAR ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A body was recovered in the Chesapeake Bay Monday, according to a tweet by the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The body was identified as 41-year-old Kevin Charles Yates Sr, the man who went overboard last week.

Body recovered today from the Chesapeake Bay near Poplar Island has been ID'd as Kevin Charles Yates Sr., 41, of Church Hill. Yates went missing on 6/27 from a 40-foot cabin cruiser as it crossed from Eastern Bay and Herrington Harbor. He is MD's 11th boating fatal this year. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 2, 2018

Yates, of Church Hill, went missing on June 27 while he was aboard a 40-foot powerboat. His friend told police he went missing somewhere between Kent Island and Herrington Harbor South.

The Coast Guard spent three days searching for Yates on the water, finally suspending the search Friday.

NRP said Yates’ death marks the 11th boating fatality this year.

It’s been a dangerous year on the water and officials said the number of fatalities on the water in 2018 already surpass the number for all of 2017.

Police are now warning those heading out on the water for the Fourth of July holiday.

“We’re on pace for one of the deadliest years boating wise in Maryland,” said Capt. Brian Rathgeb, of Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Over the weekend, a boat capsized near the Bay Bridge, but the passengers survived and there was another collision Saturday during a fireworks display but no one was seriously injured. And a paddle boater also died on the water on June 27 while out with a group.

