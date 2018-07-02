ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Memorials are still growing in Annapolis days after a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom.

Police say accused gunman Jarrod Ramos carefully planned the massacre, and he’s now facing five murder charges.

Even as the memorial flowers begin to wilt in the summer heat, the memories of the terror that unfolded inside the Capital Gazette office on June 28 are still fresh, and forever painful.

The office building housing the gazette is back open, but the newsroom stays a crime scene.

One of the journalists inside during the attack says only 11 people were inside when the gunfire started.

“You know, you get up and check the Gazette phone app everyday, and you just feel like you’re connected to these people,” one person said.

Familiar bylines erased in what police say was a targeted attack.

Capital Gazette photographer Paul Gillespie was one of six journalists who escaped the gunfire.

“As soon as I saw, I dove under a desk, and then I heard another gunshot,” Gillespie said.

Police say the man pulling the trigger stormed into the paper’s Annapolis newsroom just after 2:30 p.m.

Listening to the shots that killed five of his co-workers, Gillespie made a life or death choice to run.

“I was making a break for it, and whatever happened, happened,” Gillespie said. “If i got shot, it was going to be a bummer, but I was at least going to take my chances.”

Bolting out the front door, but what only the shooter knew at the time was that the only other exit was barricaded.

Monday morning, in an interview with the Today Show, a woman Ramos stalked years ago described him as cold, calculated, and intelligent.

“I have been tormented and traumatized and terrorized for so long, that it has, I think, changed the fiber of my being,” she said.

RELATED: Gazette Shooting Suspect’s Harassment Victim Describes Fear

Ramos pleaded guilty to criminal harassment in July 2011, and the Capital Gazette wrote about it.

Gillespie says the Capital gazette is looking for a new office after the deadly shooting.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook