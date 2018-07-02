BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When it gets this hot, one of the best ways to cool down is with a scoop or two of ice cream.

And now there’s a new place to do that in Baltimore.

The Charmery opened its newest location at the Union Collective in Medfield.

The 5,000-square-foot space features a retail and production space.

Getting ice cream here will be a little different than the other Charmery locations because this is where new flavors will be tested.

The owners said this location will be more of an experience than an ice cream shop.

