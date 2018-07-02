BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning For Tuesday From Noon To 8 P.M.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:The Charmery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When it gets this hot, one of the best ways to cool down is with a scoop or two of ice cream.

And now there’s a new place to do that in Baltimore.

The Charmery opened its newest location at the Union Collective in Medfield.

The 5,000-square-foot space features a retail and production space.

Getting ice cream here will be a little different than the other Charmery locations because this is where new flavors will be tested.

The owners said this location will be more of an experience than an ice cream shop.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s