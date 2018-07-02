BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning - Noon To 8 P.M.
BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle during a police pursuit Friday afternoon.

38-year-old Christopher Anthony Denicolis has been charged with theft of auto and grand theft.

Police say Denicolis led police on a pursuit after stealing a car from a woman at the Canton Car Wash in Nottingham.

He was taken into custody after he crashed into a car at the Sonic Drive-In, and then into a BGE transformer, light pole, and traffic signal box at Rossville Blvd. and Kelso Dr.

