ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for the man charged with killing five employees at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

The hearing for 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos is set for July 24 in Annapolis, Maryland.

Ramos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail on Friday.

Ramos is being represented by the Anne Arundel County public defender’s office. William Davis, who represented Ramos at his bail review hearing last week, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)