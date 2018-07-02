BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another heat advisory was issued for Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

An excessive heat warning also remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The heat index is expected to reach 100 degrees although the temperatures will be in the low 90s.

The National Weather Service is advising that residents watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Ooof! Peak heat indices of 105-110 degrees this afternoon make even just walking home from work potentially dangerous. Limit time outdoors if you can and drink water, even if you don't feel thirsty. pic.twitter.com/gvnBf3TbkW — NWS (@NWS) July 2, 2018

The heat isn’t exclusive to Maryland. Temperatures are soaring across more than half of the country.

The NWS posted a reminder Friday that heat kills more people each year than tornadoes, lightning and floods.

During periods of extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends the following:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time

Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include: Confusion Hot, dry, flushed skin or cool and clammy skin Lightheadedness Nausea Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur



Tips to keep pets safe in heat: