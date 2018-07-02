BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory - Noon To 8 P.M.
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All I can say is , “Ya don’t have to shovel it.” And that is about all I can say. Yesterday I gave it my darndest to stay outside. Even with shade, and a pool, it was pretty “steep.” Yesterday afternoon about 4:30, after being outside since 11 a.m., I finally decided there was nothing left to prove by hanging out so it was time to hang in. And that is where I will be today. Inside.

I will never complain about warm weather, or even mildly hot conditions. But just as Winter has it’s extremes so does Summer and this is just such a case. Happens every year. A couple of times. And we will do this deal again tomorrow.

The relief you are looking for will indeed come mid-week and we get some clouds, and an umbrella effect, knocking the temp down to the low 90’s. But the humidity will remain. Heat and humidity will not leave the forecast until Saturday when, behind a strong cold front, we have a forecast high in the mid 80’s and refreshing breezes.

In the short run, just find a way to stay cool and remember, you don’t have to shovel it, or slip and fall on it And that counts!

MB!

