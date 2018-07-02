BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory - Noon To 8 P.M.
Lexington Market, Maryland Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lexington Market in Baltimore is closed Monday, July 2 for emergency maintenance repairs.

A statement on it’s website says the cooling system needs repairs during the extreme temperatures that are in the forecast. It says it’s closed for the safety of merchants, employees and customers.

All other Baltimore Public Markets – The Avenue, Broadway, Cross Street, Hollins and Northeast Markets – are open normal business hours, as well as the Lexington Market Garage and Surface Lot.

Officials say they are working to get the cooling system working as soon as possible.

