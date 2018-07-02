BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heat advisory remains in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Monday as temperatures in the 90’s feel more like triple digits.

WJZ meteorologist Marty Bass says the high for Monday will be 98 degrees, but will feel like 105 due to the heat index. As of 6:00 Monday morning, the dew point was at 72, already in the oppressive range on a dew point scale.

#MDWX Good morning! This number does not tell the story. Add in the dew point you have an "oppressive" feel to the day. pic.twitter.com/K0SPKJPcXF — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 2, 2018

According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory means the heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor activities or extended exposure.

It recommends taking extra precautions is working or spending time outside and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Also encouraged is wearing light weight and loose fitting clothing in addition to drinking lots of water.

