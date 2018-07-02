BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On an excruciatingly hot day like Monday, you’d have to be a ‘superhero’ to work outside washing windows.

And, that’s exactly who showed up at the Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital to save the day.

The kids at the hospital were in awe when the superheroes arrived.

Their mission on Monday was to clean windows.

Yes, underneath their colorful exterior, they’re professional window cleaners from Eagle Services.

The superheroes also walked the halls creating excitement, making friends, and handing out stickers.

“Is that Iron Man?,” one child asked.

“Have a great one,” Iron Man responded. “You want a sticker? Honorary superhero.”

Some are naturally nervous about being in the presence of such power, but a sticker can do a lot to instill confidence.

And a photo will go a long way to convince skeptics that these guys were really here.

“Spider Man showed up today,” said Sheldon Kruger, owner of Eagles Services. “We have Deadpool. We have Iron Man. We have the Green Lantern and, of course, we have the Black Panther too.”

Stickers distributed, the superheroes got down to performing their real magic. Thoroughly washing the hospital’s windows.

“We clean windows every day, but today’s special because the crew gets a lot more enjoyment back from it,” Kruger added.

Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital has been serving children for nearly a century, providing rehabilitation and treatment for many complex medical needs.

Eagle Services cleans windows every day, but not usually in superhero mode.

