COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A defense team was granted a six-month delay in the murder and hate crime trial of a former University of Maryland student.

On Monday, a Prince George’s County judge granted the defense motion pushing Sean Urbanski’s trial to January of 2019.

According to WTOP, Urbanski’s defense attorneys requested the delay citing the need for more time to prepare based on the large amount of evidence that must be reviewed.

Urbanski is accused of stabbing Richard Collins III to death in 2017 just days before he was set to graduate from Bowie State.

If convicted, Urbanski faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook