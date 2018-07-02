BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning For Tuesday From Noon To 8 P.M.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Richard Collins III, Sean Urbanski

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A defense team was granted a six-month delay in the murder and hate crime trial of a former University of Maryland student.

On Monday, a Prince George’s County judge granted the defense motion pushing Sean Urbanski’s trial to January of 2019.

According to WTOP, Urbanski’s defense attorneys requested the delay citing the need for more time to prepare based on the large amount of evidence that must be reviewed.

Urbanski is accused of stabbing Richard Collins III to death in 2017 just days before he was set to graduate from Bowie State.

If convicted, Urbanski faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s