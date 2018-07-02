ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested in connected with a fatal shooting in Aberdeen Sunday.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of Perrywood Count around 3:57 a.m. for a report of a gunshot and a man lying on the sidewalk.

When deputies arrived they found 36-year-old Terrance David Sterrette dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives took over the case and through their investigation identified two men as suspects — Dornell Antwain Napoli, 33 of Washington D.C., and Daniel Delonte Hall, 26 of Temple Hills.

According to detectives, Sterrette was walking in the 200 block of Perrywood Court when Napoli exited a vehicle and allegedly attempted to rob Sterrette.

During the alleged robbery, detectives believe Napoli took out a gun and fire a shot, striking Sterrette in the head, killing him.

Detectives worked with the Metropolitan Police Department to identify Napoli and Hall and took them into custody on Monday.

Both Napoli and Hall were charged with first degree murder, first degree assault and firearm use/felony violent crime. Both are being held in Washington D.C. awaiting extradition.

