Another hot and very humid day all across the region, the entire east coast and much of the midwest as well!

Tomorrow another — and hopefully the final — heat advisory will be in effect from noon till 8 p.m. for almost the entire state.

We should reach the mid 90s again and with the high dew points, our heat index will one again reach triple digits.

There is a small chance of a popup shower or thunderstorm, but they will be very sparse.

By Wednesday, we expect the heat to break down somewhat, as we expect to only get to 90 degrees.

The humidity, however, will still be with us!

The rest of the week will see readings in the upper 80’s and the best chance of showers and cooling storms will evolve on Friday, as a cool front will usher in a cooler and much drier airmass!

The weekend now looks just perfect with dry and sunny skies and much cooler temperatures!

Stay cool! Bob Turk