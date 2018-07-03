BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning For Tuesday From Noon To 8 P.M.
Filed Under:Active Shooter, Capital Gazette

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – A spokeswoman for the mayor of Annapolis, Maryland, says employees of the Capital Gazette will march in the city’s Fourth of July parade.

Susan O’Brien, a spokeswoman for Mayor Gavin Buckley, said the newspaper on Monday accepted an invitation from the city.

O’Brien says they will be near the front of the parade behind an honor guard for police and fire and the U.S. Naval Academy Band.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Five employees of the newspaper were killed Thursday when a gunman with a grudge against the newspaper shot them in the newsroom.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

