Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Police-Involved Shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s acting police chief says officers involved in last week’s shooting of a knife-wielding man at a mental health clinic showed significant restraint.

Body-camera video shown to reporters shows a highly-agitated man holding a blade in a waiting room on the city campus of the University of Maryland. During a 10-minute encounter, the man threw chairs and repeatedly told officers to shoot him. Officers told him numerous times to drop the knife.

RELATED: Man In Critical Condition After Officer-Involved Shooting In Baltimore

He was shot in the upper body and leg after he charged officers holding a chair and the knife. A third officer used a stun gun.

In interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle’s view, the officers “used an incredible amount of restraint” and tried to de-escalate the situation.

The man is in stable condition. He won’t be criminally charged.

