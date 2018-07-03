BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lightning is being blamed for a house fire in Howard County Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 5200 block of Sweet Meadow Lane in Clarksville around 6:50 p.m.

Officials say the fire was discovered after a neighbor heard a loud noise and stepped outside to discover the fire on the roof.

The fire, which Howard County Fire officials said was caused by lightning and had spread to the attic, was quickly brought under control.

The residents were not at home at the time of the fire.

Three firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and were taken to Howard County General Hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook