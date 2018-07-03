LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a hate crime in Laurel after anti-Semitic pamphlets were found in several neighborhoods Monday.

Residents started reporting the findings just after 8 a.m.

Police say investigators recovered the documents, but there could be more out there that have not yet been turned in.

Officials did not provide details about what was on the pamphlets or where the documents were found.

Laurel Police are asking that anyone with information related to this incident, who may have received one of these pamphlets or any other similar type of material to call the Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 301-498-8002. Tips can also be emailed to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

