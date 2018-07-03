ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Three more memorial services for victims of the Capital Gazette shooting were announced Tuesday.

According to WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun, services for Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith and John McNamara will be help next week.

A graveside service will be held for Fischman, the Capital’s editorial page editor on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16245 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney.

The family of sales assistant Smith will host a visitation for family and friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, 7922 Wise Ave., Dundalk. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m.

A memorial service will be held next Tuesday, July 10 for Capital Gazette sports reporter John McNamara at the Memorial Chapel at the University of Maryland, College Park. He’s a 1983 alumnus of the school.

MORE: Overflow Crowd Gathers To Honor Slain Maryland Journalist Rob Hiaasen

On Monday, an overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center for a “celebration of life” in memory of assistant editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen. A memorial service for community reporter and editor Wendi Winters is scheduled for Saturday at the Maryland Hall for Creative Arts in Annapolis, followed by a reception at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis.

The memorial service for Wendi Winters, a reporter and editor, will be held at noon July 7 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis, one of Winters’ daughters, Phoenix Geimer, wrote on Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, Geimer urged well-wishers to make a donation to the Girl Scouts of America, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, or the American Red Cross.

RELATED: Suspect Wrote He Aimed To Kill Everyone In Annapolis Newsroom

Jarrod Ramos was arrested after the shootings and faces five counts of first-degree murder.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)