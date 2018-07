BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 30 year-old Mervyn Davis of the 2400 block of Madison Avenue.

Police say Davis was last seen July 2 at approximately 10:00 a.m. wearing a ball cap, gray shirt and shorts.

Family members say they are concerned or his well being.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook