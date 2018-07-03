DUNDALK, Md (WJZ) — A refugee family that came to America to escape a war-torn Iraq two years ago says they are constantly being harassed at their new home in Dundalk.

Baltimore County Police are investigating a series of alleged attacks on their home.

A wine bottle was left in their yard, the home was egged on numerous occasions, even a battery and metal were thrown through a bedroom window, according to an Iraqi refugee family.

Too afraid to show their faces, they said they’re having to endure harassment.

“It started like seven months ago, they started knocking on our doors and running away, but in Ramadan it started getting more and more,” the refugee said.

Islamic leaders believe this may be a series of targeted hate crimes.

“The way that this family is being treated is unAmerican. It is not a part of who we are as a people,” said Karim Amin, president of Muslim Social Services Agency.

CAIR, the Council on American Islamic Relations, said there was a 17 percent increase in bias-motivated incidents against muslims in 2017.

The organization wants an investigation into these allegations.

“At the time when this happened the family was very disturbed, very distraught. They are fearful for their lives,” said Dr. Zainab Chaudry, of CAIR.

The family said the suspects also used racial slurs against their mother — who’s now afraid to send her children out of their home.

“I hope that the police can stop this because we came here to be safe, to get a good education. We weren’t expecting none of this stuff, so we hope they can do something better about this incident,” said the refugee.

Baltimore County police said they are investigating. They have not released name of any suspects.

CAIR said the family has six children, three of whom are under the age of 10.

