BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJZ) –– Nationwide warrants have been issued for three men accused of kidnapping and raping two teenage girls in Ohio.

David Ramos Contreras, from Mexico, and two other suspect who identified themselves as Juan Garcia Rios Adiel and Arnulfo Ramos are wanted on two counts of kidnapping and rape.

One suspect, identified as Simon Juan, from Guatemala, has already been arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, but authorities are still searching for the three other suspects.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bowling Green Police Division (419) 352-1131, Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME, or their local law enforcement agency. You may remain anonymous and if information results in the arrest and conviction of a suspect, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.

