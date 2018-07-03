BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning For Tuesday From Noon To 8 P.M.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police confirm there has been an officer-involved shooting in Rosedale.

The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of Pulaski Highway.

WJZ Traffic reporter Sharon Gibala says all lanes are blocked on Pulaski Highway past 66th Street as the investigation continues. Alternate routes include Route 1, Belair Road, or Route 150, Eastern Avenue.

This is a developing story. WJZ has a crew on the way. This story will be updated when more information is available.

