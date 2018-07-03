BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police confirm there has been an officer-involved shooting in Rosedale.

Heading to #BaltimoteCounty police involved shooting at the city/co line in the 7400 block of Pulaski Highway. — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) July 3, 2018

The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of Pulaski Highway.

WJZ Traffic reporter Sharon Gibala says all lanes are blocked on Pulaski Highway past 66th Street as the investigation continues. Alternate routes include Route 1, Belair Road, or Route 150, Eastern Avenue.

PDACT : Baltimore : WB RT-40 (Pulaski Hwy) : Past 66th St – Police Activity – all lanes blocked – shooting – investigation in progress – 2nd medic requested – Alternate: RT-1 (Belair Rd) or RT-150 (Eastern Ave) – pic.twitter.com/hQQJPbeg64 — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) July 3, 2018

This is a developing story. WJZ has a crew on the way. This story will be updated when more information is available.

