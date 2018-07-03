BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The roof covering a number of porches on a section of Baltimore rowhouses collapsed suddenly on Tuesday.

Devin Curtis, who got video of the collapse, said he and a co-worker were in the 2700 block of W. Fairmount Ave. when they heard noises coming from the homes.

They said it sounded like creaking, and they believed the roofs were going to collapse.

Moments after Curtis pulled out his phone to record, the porch roof collapsed.

Those living in the area said it had sounded like that for days. They said the creaking sound started after the recent rainstorms.

Some of the homes affected by the porch collapse are vacant.

