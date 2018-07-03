ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The White House has reversed it’s previous decision and now will lower the United States flag in honor of the Capital Gazette shooting victims.
RELATED: Maryland Flags Lowered To Half-Staff To Honor Capital Gazette Victims
Congressman John Sarbanes and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley previously requested the President order United States Flags be lowered to half staff in honor of the victims. On Monday they were told the request was denied.
Tuesday morning, the City of Annapolis Twitter account said the decision had been changed. Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said Trump ordered the flags to be lowered on Tuesday in a morning press conference with Fox News.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook