BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning For Tuesday From Noon To 8 P.M.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Active Shooter, Capital Gazette

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The White House has reversed it’s previous decision and now will lower the United States flag in honor of the Capital Gazette shooting victims.

RELATED: Maryland Flags Lowered To Half-Staff To Honor Capital Gazette Victims

Congressman John Sarbanes and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley previously requested the President order United States Flags be lowered to half staff in honor of the victims. On Monday they were told the request was denied.

Tuesday morning, the City of Annapolis Twitter account said the decision had been changed. Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said Trump ordered the flags to be lowered on Tuesday in a morning press conference with Fox News.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s