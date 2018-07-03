ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The White House has reversed it’s previous decision and now will lower the United States flag in honor of the Capital Gazette shooting victims.

The White House has reversed its decision and will permit Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley to lower U.S. flags to half-staff in remembrance of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette office last week. https://t.co/LCZEqzAq2i — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) July 3, 2018

Congressman John Sarbanes and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley previously requested the President order United States Flags be lowered to half staff in honor of the victims. On Monday they were told the request was denied.

Mayor Gavin Buckley will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. today, July 3, at City Dock in Annapolis to announce a change in the decision to lower the United States flag in honor of the victims of The Capital newspaper. Please email sobrien@annapolis.gov for more information. — CityofAnnapolis (@CityofAnnapolis) July 3, 2018

Tuesday morning, the City of Annapolis Twitter account said the decision had been changed. Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said Trump ordered the flags to be lowered on Tuesday in a morning press conference with Fox News.

