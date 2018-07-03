BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One more day then we start the change. One more day with air as heavy as a blanket, and heat index numbers in the 103-4° range. One more day. Then we start a turnaround that, as has been discussed, will bring a refreshing, and sunny weekend to the Mid-Atlantic.

Tomorrow will, actually, not be a bad day. With shade clouds the daytime high will be ONLY 90°. Only 90. Essentially 90° on Thursday with a mention of afternoon thunderstorms. But still not a bad day.

The point here is that once we get by today I would say we are out of the extreme Summer heat and back to a more normal July feel, with the exception of that humidity. As I wrote in a blog back during one of the instances of the “Polar Vortex,” “Congratulate yourself you have made it through some VERY tough conditions.” And after today, for the most part, feel free to mentally give yourself a pat on the back. This has been a tough one for sure. In the meantime, hydrate, were light colored clothing and hang in there. We are almost out of the oven.

MB!

