BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man is facing animal cruelty charges for neglecting several dogs.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 43000 block of St. Andrew’s Church Road in Leonardtown on Tuesday to assist animal control in checking the welfare of numerous dogs.

Animal control had previously been to the home where a dog was discovered to have significant injuries which required immediate veterinary treatment. The sheriff’s office said the animals were housed in a building on the property in unsanitary conditions.

Four dogs were seized from the building due to unsafe conditions and excessive heat.

Calvin Ben Jones, 66, has been charged with animal cruelty for failing to provide necessary veterinarian care and proper hydration for the animals.

Additional charges are pending.

