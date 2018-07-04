BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight people have been displaced and two people were injured in a fire that destroyed multiple townhouses in Anne Arundel County on the Fourth of July.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports about 70 firefighters battled the fire that broke out just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Arnold.

A deck at a home in the 1600 block of Wood Tree Court East caught fire and the fire spread into the house and attic, according to The Sun. The fire continued to spread to two adjacent townhomes and caused about $270,000 worth of damage to the homes. All three homes have been declared uninhabitable. A total of six adults and two children were displaced from the damaged homes, Mayo said.

Two people were injured. A man who lives in the home that caught fire was treated at the scene for a minor burn. A firefighter from the U.S. Naval Academy was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center as a precaution for possible heat-related illness.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Temperatures soared above 90 degrees with the heat index topping 100 degrees. The firefighters were reportedly using the highest level of heat precautionary measures and rotated working 15 minutes on the fire, then spending 45 minutes to an hour resting.

