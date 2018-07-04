BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For those who wanted to see fireworks on America’s birthday, Baltimore didn’t disappoint.

Thousands of people, including many who waited for hours and came from all over the region, were mesmerized by the dazzling display.

Some couldn’t contain their excitement.

“Lots of fireworks, maybe some screaming children,” one woman said.

More than 7,500 shells blasted off a colorful light show from two barges in the Inner Harbor and Curtis Bay.

The show started well before dusk as the U.S. Navy jazz band the Commodores added to the patriotic presence.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts predicted thousands would watch the skies light up, and from the looks of it, that prediction was right on.

“When stuff like this happens, it’s good. That’s what we’re best known for. We put on big light shows and fireworks,” another woman said.

The show lasted 18 minutes show and was visible from numerous vantage points in the city.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook