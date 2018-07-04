Happy 4th of JulyWhere you can watch fireworks in Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Officer Carlos Rivera-Martinez

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police was charged with assault and misconduct on Wednesday.

According to Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith, Ofc. Carlos Rivera-Martinez was charged with first-degree assault and misconduct by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The officer was charged for an incident in 2016, according to WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun

He is being moved to suspended without pay status per the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights.

