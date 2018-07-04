  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Burger King

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As if it wasn’t hot enough, a fire broke out inside a Burger King on Fourth of July.

Howard County Fire crews responded to the fast food restaurant in the 6200 block of Washington Blvd. in Elkridge around 9 p.m.

Fire officials say flames were coming from the walls and the ceiling of the building.

Due to the brutal heat, crews worked in shifts to get the fire under control.

The fire was put out around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

