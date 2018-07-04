ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — One week after a gunman stormed into the Capital Gazette newsroom and opened fire, killing five people, Governor Larry Hogan wants answers on his last court case.

Accused killer Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to harassment in 2011.

Gov. Hogan told WTOP radio he doesn’t know why Ramos got a plea deal.

A stalking charge was lessened to criminal harassment, but the tragic events that happened at the Capital Gazette seven years later center largely on that case.

A criminal record wiped clean, and Gov. Hogan wants to know why.

He praised police and pointed to the court for answers.

Answering questions on if anything could have stopped the deadly attack at the Capital Gazette newsroom one week ago.

“The Capital was well aware of this guy threatening,” Hogan said. “The police were aware of it. He was in the court system, but somewhere something didn’t go right.”

38-year-old Ramos now faces five murder charges.

He’s accused of storming into the Annapolis office on June 28, shotgun loaded, and killing staffers in a matter of minutes.

The most recent crime on his rap sheet, prior to the attack, was a criminal harassment charge from 2011.

Gov. Hogan says that was the product of a plea deal, a lesser charge than stalking, and later expunged from Ramos’ record.

“I don’t think it was the law enforcement who dropped the ball, because he did go through the justice system,” Hogan said.

That harassment charge would became the catalyst for the massacre.

At the time, the Capital Gazette reported on Ramos’ case.

In 2012, he sued the paper for defamation.

The court rejected the lawsuit.

Then came threats, and finally, years later, a devastating act of violence.

Leaving this small community heartbroken for what so many people call their hometown paper.

“We’re a small town. Everybody knows everybody, or somebody knows somebody that has been affected by it, and we just wanted to see what we could do to bring everyone together,” said Kelly Maumer, with Charm City Run.

Fueled by tragedy, Maumer and hundreds of others ran in memory of the victims on Thursday to raise money.

A physical and financial show of support.

While the community continues to honor victims and survivors, police are still closely guarding the Gazette office. Ke, wjz.

