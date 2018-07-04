HEAT WAVEHeat Advisory Issued On July 4th Until 7 p.m.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released surveillance video and are hoping the public can help them identify the man who carjacked a van that had a 4-year-old inside.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the carjacking happened on June 25 when the suspect stole a FedEx van that was parked at the gas station located in the 4200 block of Erdman Ave.

There was a 4-year-old inside the van at that time, and a short time after the carjacking, the suspect let the child out on Federal St.

The child was not injured.

Officers later found the van at the intersection of Seidel Ave. and Asbury Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

