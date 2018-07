BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As many were looking forward to cooling off in the pool on this July 4th holiday, one Baltimore neighborhood was deprived of that as their community pool was closed for cleaning.

The Druid Hill Park Pool was closed July 4 because of water quality issues.

No place to chill down for families in Druid Hill neighborhood. The pool is closed today for water quality issues. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/8htrDmG4d2 — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) July 4, 2018

